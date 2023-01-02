Tirur ITI says students went on tour without informing institute 

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: Tirur Regional ITI, Malappuram, said it was not informed about the tour by its students after the tourist bus carrying them got into an accident near Adimali in Idukki, early on Sunday.

“If we were informed about the trip, we would have taken measures to ensure the safety of students during the trip. We would have allowed a college staff each for a 15-student group,” said Satheesh K, principal of the college.

The principal also said the trip was not properly organised. “We contacted the agency that provided the tourist bus to the students on Sunday. They did not have any details of the students who hired the bus. They even don’t know the name of the student who booked the bus. They only knew a person named Fayis who called them,” Satheesh added.

A student lost his life while 44 others, including the crew of a tourist bus, were injured when the vehicle fell into a gorge near Adimali in Idukki at 1.15 am on Sunday. The authorities of Tirur Regional ITI said of the total 40 students, only 28 students are students of their institute. The students will reach Malappuram on Monday.

