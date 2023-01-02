With eye on 2024 LS polls, CPM launches door-to-door campaign

Home States Kerala

Launching its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the CPM began a massive door-to-door campaign on New Year’s Day.

CPM state secretary M V Govindan and senior leader M Vijayakumar at a house in Ambalathara during the party’s door-to-door campaign. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Launching its preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the CPM began a massive door-to-door campaign on New Year’s Day. The 21-day drive will see senior leaders, including Politburo members, ministers, state and district committee members, conducting house visits. It will be used as an opportunity to counter anti-Left campaigns against price hikes, Thiruvananthapuram Light Metro Rail and K-Rail.

The party leadership has also decided to take up the debate on the Citizenship Amendment Act, freedom of religion and protection of beliefs during the statewide campaign. For the LDF, 2024 assumes significance as they had won only one seat in the state in the last general election. Their aim is to win a good number of seats and look to benefit from the strides made since the 2021 election. 

When CPM state secretary M V Govindan visited houses in Ambalathara, in the capital, a couple of households highlighted price hikes as a key worry. They were keen to know why the state government was finding it difficult to curb the rise in prices of essential commodities. Govindan clarified that the anti-people policies of the central government were the key contributing factor. 

At the Ambalathara Hidayathul Islam Arabic College, Govindan said the CPM is not against any religion. “The LDF government does not have any programme that excludes people. A section within the Muslim community has claimed that there are remarks against them in the curriculum revision. However, there is nothing anti-religious,” he said. The CPM leadership has also prepared pamphlets explaining the apprehensions shared by minority communities and criticisms against the Centre. The college authorities expressed their concerns over curriculum revision. 

At another house, members sought Govindan’s clarification on why the Thiruvananthapuram Light Metro Rail project was not being implemented. Others urged him to implement K-Rail. Govindan informed them that the state government will implement the project against all odds being posed by the BJP government at the centre. The door-to-door campaign will conclude on January 21.

