A-grade done away with, BJP to focus on all 20 Lok Sabha seats

K S Sreejith By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Switching its poll strategy for 2024, the BJP has decided to no longer focus on select Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala. Instead, it will give equal importance to all 20 seats, in a move that signals the start of BJP’s electioneering for the 2024 LS elections in Kerala.

Until now, the party used to pool all its energy and resources into six A-grade LS constituencies, namely Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, Pathanamthitta, Mavelikkara, Thrissur and Palakkad, where it had better chances of winning. However, the BJP central leadership asked the state unit to scrap the practice.

The state unit has also been directed to identify beneficiaries of each of the Centre’s schemes in Kerala.

BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, who reaches the state this month, will attend leadership meets and take stock of the situation. The BJP state leadership had selected the six seats as A-grade constituencies, based on the votes the party polled there.

‘Focusing on 6 seats hurt BJP in others’

In each of the six constituencies, BJP polled over 2 lakh votes in the 2019 elections. In Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta, its vote share crossed three lakh. However, BJP failed to win even a single seat in the state despite generous support from the central leadership. It was against this backdrop that the central leadership, after talks with the state unit, decided to change the strategy. “Electioneering in other constituencies was neglected while concentrating on the six seats. Leaders and workers focused on the six constituencies and money was pumped primarily into the places,” a BJP leader told TNIE.

“There are about 35 assembly constituencies in Kerala where BJP has over 30,000 votes each. By concentrating only on the six LS seats, the party’s vote share in the rest of the constituencies, LS and assembly, decreased, which took a toll on the average vote share and percentage,” he said.

New clusters

The BJP has divided the six erstwhile A-grade constituencies into two clusters, each having three seats, and made two national leaders in charge of each cluster. While Shobha Karandlaje will be in charge of Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal and Pathanamthitta, Bhagwant Khuba will oversee Mavelikara, Thrissur and Palakkad seats. The remaining clusters and leaders in-charge will be finalised at the meeting led by Gautam. BJP has also appointed 20 state-level leaders in charge of constituencies. It has tasked workers with identifying beneficiaries of Centre’s schemes.

