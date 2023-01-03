Home States Kerala

A-grade done away with, BJP to focus on all 20 Lok Sabha seats

The BJP state leadership had selected the six seats as A-grade constituencies, based on the votes the party polled there.

Published: 03rd January 2023 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By K S Sreejith
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Switching its poll strategy for 2024, the BJP has decided to no longer focus on select Lok Sabha constituencies in Kerala. Instead, it will give equal importance to all 20 seats, in a move that signals the start of BJP’s electioneering for the 2024 LS elections in Kerala.

Until now, the party used to pool all its energy and resources into six A-grade LS constituencies, namely Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal, Pathanamthitta, Mavelikkara, Thrissur and Palakkad, where it had better chances of winning. However, the BJP central leadership asked the state unit to scrap the practice.

The state unit has also been directed to identify beneficiaries of each of the Centre’s schemes in Kerala.
BJP national general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam, who reaches the state this month, will attend leadership meets and take stock of the situation. The BJP state leadership had selected the six seats as A-grade constituencies, based on the votes the party polled there.

‘Focusing on 6 seats hurt BJP in others’

In each of the six constituencies, BJP polled over 2 lakh votes in the 2019 elections. In Thiruvananthapuram and Pathanamthitta, its vote share crossed three lakh. However, BJP failed to win even a single seat in the state despite generous support from the central leadership. It was against this backdrop that the central leadership, after talks with the state unit, decided to change the strategy. “Electioneering in other constituencies was neglected while concentrating on the six seats. Leaders and workers focused on the six constituencies and money was pumped primarily into the places,” a BJP leader told TNIE.

“There are about 35 assembly constituencies in Kerala where BJP has over 30,000 votes each. By concentrating only on the six LS seats, the party’s vote share in the rest of the constituencies, LS and assembly, decreased, which took a toll on the average vote share and percentage,” he said.

New clusters
The BJP has divided the six erstwhile A-grade constituencies into two clusters, each having three seats, and made two national leaders in charge of each cluster. While Shobha Karandlaje will be in charge of Thiruvananthapuram, Attingal and Pathanamthitta, Bhagwant Khuba will oversee Mavelikara, Thrissur and Palakkad seats. The remaining clusters and leaders in-charge will be finalised at the meeting led by Gautam. BJP has also appointed 20 state-level leaders in charge of constituencies.  It has tasked workers with identifying beneficiaries of Centre’s schemes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lok Sabha BJP Kerala
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp