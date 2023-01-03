Don’t reinduct Saji Cherian until exoneration, guv Khan advised

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Saji Cherian’s reentry into the cabinet may not be a smooth affair, as Arif Mohammed Khan has received legal opinion that the governor is bound by his constitutional oath and cannot permit the minister’s reinduction unless he is convinced Cherian has been exonerated of all charges by a court.

The legal opinion, a copy of which is with TNIE, was given to Khan by his legal advisor Dr S Gopakumaran Nair, a senior advocate. It says Cherian’s speech (that led to his resignation) was “not befitting for a minister as he is under a constitutional oath of allegiance to the Constitution.” It further says that there is not “much urgency” for the state to reinduct Cherian into the cabinet.

“As far as the governor is concerned, he is bound by a more onerous oath under Article 159...that he will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution to the best of his abilities. Hence he can take a stand, if he so chooses, that since he is bound by his constitutional oath, he cannot permit the minister’s reinduction unless he is convinced that the court of law has totally exonerated the minister from the charges,” said the legal opinion, the copy of which was received through advocate S Prasant, standing counsel.

The legal opinion is likely to put a spanner in the LDF government’s plans to re-induct the Chengannur MLA into the cabinet as early as January 4 (Wednesday).

The legal opinion also says that while it is for Cherian, the CM, and CPM to defend his re-induction politically, the governor can seek the details instead of taking it as granted and obliging the CM for his cryptic request on short notice.

“Let people know that the governor is taking care of the Constitution. There is also not that much urgency for the state,” it says.

