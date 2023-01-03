Home States Kerala

Kerala Governor approves CM's recommendation to reinstate Saji Cheriyan as minister

Talking to reporters, Cherian said he has not received any official communication regarding the development.

Published: 03rd January 2023 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 01:56 PM

Saji Cheriyan

CPIM leader Saji Cheriyan. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM leader Saji Cheriyan will be sworn in as minister in the LDF government on Wednesday after Governor Arif Mohammed Khan approved the recommendation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.  

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at 4 pm Wednesday.

The approval came quickly even though there were apprehensions within the government that the Governor would delay the process. The governor also hinted at the extraordinary circumstances that led to the resignation of the minister in July last year.

Saji Cheriyan was forced out of the office for his controversial speech during a party function at Mallapally in Pathanamthitta last year. Though the remarks were considered an insult to the Constitution by the Opposition, Cheriyan received a clean chit from a court.

The party also backed him and decided to re-induct him to the cabinet on December 30. Subsequently, the chief minister sent the recommendation letter the very next day.

The Governor had sought legal opinion on accepting the recommendation which then led to speculation that he would explore other options.

Saji Cheriyan was the minister for fisheries and culture in the previous stint.

