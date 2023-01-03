Home States Kerala

NGT asks panel to look into illegal mining in Kerala's Ithikkara river

Apart from NCSCM, Chennai, the committee will also comprise state PCB, the Irrigation department, and Coastal Zone Management Authority.

Published: 03rd January 2023

The matter will be heard further on Mach 13

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Acting on alleged illegal mining near the Ithikkara River in Kerala’s Kollam, the National Green Tribunal has directed a joint committee, including the National Center for Sustainable Coastal Management (NCSCM), Chennai to visit the area and file a report within two months. The principal bench of Justice Sudhir Agarwal and expert member A Senthil Vel observed that the complaint needs consideration.

“In our view, the matter requires consideration, and a substantial question of environment relating to implementation of the scheduled enactments in NGT Act, 2010 has arisen but before taking any further action, a factual action report must be obtained by a joint Committee,” the order stated.

Apart from NCSCM, Chennai, the committee will also comprise state PCB, the Irrigation department, and Coastal Zone Management Authority. Petitioner K Ramachandran Pillai stated that the river Ithikkara, which is claimed to be a holy and historically important river having some of the temples on bank of the river.

The grievance is about the arbitrary and illegal mining, which is going on the embankment, buffer area, and flood zone of the river causing huge disturbance to the ecology pertaining to aquatic life, etc. and also disturbing or damaging mangroves. The violators have even damaged two bandhs constructed on the river, the plea added.

