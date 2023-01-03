Home States Kerala

Rogue tusker PT7 to be tranquillised, caged in Dhoni itself

He said an order to this effect has been brought out by Ganga Singh, principal chief conservator of forests, who is also the chief wildlife warden of the state.

Published: 03rd January 2023 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

By A Satish
Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The decision to translocate Palakkad Tusker 7 (PT 7) to the training camp in the Muthanga wildlife sanctuary in Wayanad from the Dhoni area has finally been shelved. Instead, the tusker will be tranquillised and caged in Dhoni itself.

Palakkad divisional forest officer B Ranjith told TNIE that since the Wayanad elephant training camp is 200km away, the transportation of the elephant is fraught with risks. Therefore, it has been decided to tranquillise and cage it in Dhoni itself.

He said an order to this effect has been brought out by Ganga Singh, principal chief conservator of forests, who is also the chief wildlife warden of the state.

He said a team from Wayanad will arrive in Palakkad on January 4 and finalise the procedures. The persons who will make the Kraal (cage) will also arrive from there.

The cage will be made in Dhoni and the eucalyptus trees to be felled for the purpose have been measured and marked on Monday. The tranquillisation and caging of the elephant will take at least 10 to 12 days, he added.

Currently, due to the intervention of the rapid response team, PT7 has moved to Mundur area from Dhoni where it had been damaging crops every night. It had also killed a man who was on a morning stroll a few months ago. Earlier, it was planned to shift the elephant after tranquillising it to Muthanga and give it training to convert it into a kumki elephant. A team led by forest veterinary officer Ajesh Mohandas from Muthanga had camped here for over a week to monitor the movement of PT 7 as part of the operation to shift it to Muthanga.

As per the new plan, Palakkad DFO will coordinate the operation to cage PT 7 in Dhoni. The CCF (Eastern circle) will supervise the operation. The kumki elephants, Bharat and Vikram, will  also be part of the operation to lead PT 7 into a cage here, said forest officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp