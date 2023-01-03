Saji Cherian’s Cabinet re-entry not normal case: Guv Khan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Indicating that bringing Saji Cherian back to the cabinet won’t be a smooth affair for the CPM, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said he would take a call on the proposed swearing-in on Wednesday, after looking into various aspects including legal opinion into the matter.

Saji Cherian’s re-induction into the cabinet was not a ‘normal’ case, said Khan, hinting that he would not be bound by the chief minister’s recommendation in the matter.

It’s not clear whether the governor will seek further clarification from the government on the legal aspects of Saji Cherian’s cabinet entry. With the governor flexing his muscles, the government may send either one of the ministers or the chief secretary to meet him in person and explain the government stance on the matter.

Speaking to the media on his return to the state on Monday, Arif Mohammad Khan made it clear that Saji Cherian’s cabinet entry is different from a normal induction into the cabinet. “In normal circumstances it’s essential for the governor to accept the recommendation of the chief minister. But this is not a normal case. He’s not being inducted for the first time. This is a totally different case. The charge against him was that he tried to lower the dignity of the Constitution,” said Khan.

The government further said he has not gone through the official communications from the government. “I have not made my up mind. I have not seen any papers. But this case is different from normal induction into the cabinet. So I will first look at the papers. Also whether there was a case registered against him, and at what level he has been exonerated. I will have to look at all these things,” said Khan. Soon after the government informed Rajbhavan about the decision to bring back Saji Cherian to the cabinet, the governor had sought legal advice.

The governor is of the view that Saji Cherian’s cabinet entry cannot be treated as normal advice from the chief minister.

He pointed out that even chief minister had to seek Saji Cherian’s resignation as it was not a normal case. With the governor making clear that he would not easily accept the government’s recommendation, the latter has also sought legal advice.

GOVERNOR LIKELY TO TAKE A CALL TODAY

T’Puram: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is likely to seek additional clarification from the chief minister on the legal aspects of Saji Cherian’s cabinet entry. The governor may seek a report from the CM on Tuesday. Based on the explanation he will take a final call on the proposed swearing-in on Wednesday. It is learnt from sources that what provoked the governor was the unilateral action from the chief minister’s office, informing the Rajbhavan on the preferred date of swearing-in. The CMO had sent a one-line letter informing the governor that since it was decided to re-induct Saji Cherian into the cabinet, the governor should preferably fix a swearing-in date on January 4. Raj Bhavan has considered this strange action by the CMO as disrespect towards the governor.

