Three workers hurt in fire at Sabarimala

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA: Three workers suffered burn injuries when a shed in which low-intensity crackers (kathina) are filled caught fire at Sabarimala on Monday evening.

Jayakumar, 47, Attusserivadakkethil house in Cheriyanadu of Chengannur is in serious condition, police said. He has sustained 70% burns and injuries to the face, they said.

Rajeesh, 35, and Amal, 28, sustained 40% and 20% burns, respectively. Both of them belong to Palakunnumuzhi in Chengannur.

All three were provided first aid at Sannidhanam hospital and referred to Kottayam Medical College Hospital.

A spark from the nearby kitchen is believed to have triggered the fire around 5.30pm in the shed near Malikappuram temple.

“There is no need for panic as only a small quantity of explosives is stored in the shed to make the low-intensity crackers. Instructions have been issued to the officials to take all precautions to prevent such incidents in future” Devaswom minister K Radhakrishnan told TNIE.

SABARIMALA: Three workers suffered burn injuries when a shed in which low-intensity crackers (kathina) are filled caught fire at Sabarimala on Monday evening. Jayakumar, 47, Attusserivadakkethil house in Cheriyanadu of Chengannur is in serious condition, police said. He has sustained 70% burns and injuries to the face, they said. Rajeesh, 35, and Amal, 28, sustained 40% and 20% burns, respectively. Both of them belong to Palakunnumuzhi in Chengannur. All three were provided first aid at Sannidhanam hospital and referred to Kottayam Medical College Hospital. A spark from the nearby kitchen is believed to have triggered the fire around 5.30pm in the shed near Malikappuram temple. “There is no need for panic as only a small quantity of explosives is stored in the shed to make the low-intensity crackers. Instructions have been issued to the officials to take all precautions to prevent such incidents in future” Devaswom minister K Radhakrishnan told TNIE.