Three workers hurt in fire at Sabarimala

SABARIMALA: Three workers suffered burn injuries when a shed in which low-intensity crackers (kathina) are filled caught fire at Sabarimala on Monday evening.
Jayakumar, 47, Attusserivadakkethil house in Cheriyanadu of Chengannur is in serious condition, police said. He has sustained 70% burns and injuries to the face, they said.
Rajeesh, 35, and Amal, 28, sustained 40% and 20% burns, respectively. Both of them belong to Palakunnumuzhi in Chengannur.
All three were provided first aid at Sannidhanam hospital and referred to Kottayam Medical College Hospital.
A spark from the nearby kitchen is believed to have triggered the fire around 5.30pm in the shed near Malikappuram temple.
“There is no need for panic as only a small quantity of explosives is stored in the shed to make the low-intensity crackers. Instructions have been issued to the officials to take all precautions to prevent such incidents in future” Devaswom minister K Radhakrishnan told TNIE.