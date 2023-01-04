After two-year gap, curtains up for School Kalolsavam

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: After a gap of two years, the much-awaited State School Kalolsavam kickstarted at Vikram Maidan, the massive venue at West Hill, Kozhikode, on Tuesday. The curtains for the 61st Kalolsavam went up on a different note with the cultural performances of students from the district. Lavish processions and pageantry that marked the inaugural ceremonies in previous years were absent this time. The five-day event will be held across 24 venues in the city. The previous edition of the school fest was held in 2019. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the event by lighting the lamp in the presence of ministers V Sivankutty, P A Mohamed Riyas and Ahammed Devarkovil, actor Asha Sarath and Speaker A N Shamseer.

After inaugurating the fest, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the financial, political, social changes that took place in Kerala had greatly influenced the conduct of the School Kalolsavam. “Kalolsavam has started adapting to the changes that were witnessed in the state over the years. The Kalolsavam which has evolved into a cultural gathering is being used by the present generation as a medium for social criticism and innovation,” he said.

General Education director K Jeevan Babu hoisted the festival flag at 8.30 am at Vikram Maidan. The Kalolsavam kicked off with a traditional fan dance by the students of St Joseph’s Anglo Indian Girls Higher Secondary School, a Kalaripayattu performance by G G Kalari Sangham and Shinkari melam by the students of Kuttikattoor Higher Secondary School.

Minister V Sivankutty, who presided over the function, said, “New criteria will be implemented in terms of allotting grace marks to students, which will be in place from the next Kalolsavam onwards. For this season, we will be allotting grace marks as per the criteria followed before Covid spread.”

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates the 61st State School Arts Festival in Kozhikode on Tuesday

Actor Asha Sarath, who was the special guest for the inaugural ceremony, said, “For the students to reach this platform itself is a victory. Hence the grades they score here will be a mere tool of appreciation.” She requested the government to give her students and her an opportunity to perform at the next year’s Kalolsavam.

The other highlight of the inaugural ceremony was the presence of Col D Navin Benjit, the commanding officer of 122 Infantry Battalion of the Madras Regiment of the Territorial Army, and his team. Addressing the gathering, Col D Navin said, “The students of Kerala are indeed talented and that’s one reason why the education in schools here is beyond the textbooks. It is indeed a new experience for the military to be part such a grand cultural extravaganza of students.” As many as 14,000 students will participate in 239 events scheduled across the 24 venues in Kozhikode in the coming days.

Point chart

Kannur 189

Kozhikode 183

Kollam 182

Thrissur 176

