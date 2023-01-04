Number of appeals for Kerala School Arts Festival likely to be less this time

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The large number of appeals which upsets the time schedule of the Kerala School Arts Festival is likely to be less than previous year’s, considering the current trend. The state programme committee convenor of the festival, P K Aravindan, said that the committee had received 256 appeals from deputy directors of education (DDEs) across the state till Tuesday and 520 students were allowed to participate through appeal. Apart from these, the Lokayukta had allowed 34 appeals and about 30 appeals were sanctioned by munsiff courts. The total number of participants in the arts festival has gone up from 9,008 to 9,528 after considering the appeals till Tuesday afternoon. Kozhikode came up with the highest number of appeals - 40. Idukki recorded the least number of appeals- 5. In most districts, only 10% of appeals were allowed this time. Therefore, the number of appeals has come down by half compared to the previous year. Palakkad district alone received 180 appeal applications, but only 18 were allowed to participate in the festival. In 2020, there were a total of 632 appeals in the state arts festival held in Kasaragod. Meanwhile there was an allegation that a participant who came fifth in the Kozhikode revenue district arts festival was allowed to compete at the state level through appeal. However, the appeal of the student who came second was rejected. In the higher secondary category, Neha N of Government Girls’ HSS Koyilandy who got second place for Kerala Nadanam, also questioned the criteria behind rejecting her appeal and accepting the appeal of the student who got third place.