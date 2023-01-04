Odakuzhal award for Ambikasuthan Mangad

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Writer Ambikasuthan Mangad has been chosen for the Odakuzhal award for 2022 for his collection of short stories ‘Pranavaayu’ (Life Breath). The ‘Pranavaayu’ story, which portrays the struggle of a city where oxygen supply is low and all people depend on oxygen kits to breathe, was considered prophetic following reports of similar incidents in Delhi during Covid. The story was first published in 2015 in the Sunday magazine of a vernacular daily. The Odakuzhal award has been instituted by Mahakavi G Sankara Kurup-founded Guruvayurappan Trust and has been honouring the best literary works in Malayalam since 1968. The award comprises a citation, a plaque and a cheque for Rs 30,000.