Home States Kerala

Plea in court seeking to defer decision on police report against Saji Cherian

Keezhvaipur police earlier registered a case and conducted an investigation against Saji Cherian under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act 1971.

Published: 04th January 2023 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Saji Cherian. (File Photo)

Saji Cherian. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Baiju Noel, an Ernakulam-based advocate, on Tuesday moved a petition  in Tiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court seeking to defer its decision on the police report pertaining to an investigation against Saji Cherian, MLA, until the Kerala High Court pronounced its order in this connection.

In  the petition, Baiju said that police had conducted the investigation in a most shabby and lackadaisical manner and hastily filed a report before the court exonerating Saji Cherian from all charges.

“In view of this, a writ petition seeking to set aside the refer report and  reinvestigation of the case either by the CBI or the Karnataka police has been moved in the High Court. A notice in this regard has already been issued  to the respondent and the case has been posted for further hearing,” Baiju said in his petition.

Keezhvaipur police earlier registered a case and conducted an investigation against Saji Cherian under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act 1971. The case was registered following a directive issued by the JFCM Court while considering a petition moved by Baiju against the local police for not booking Saji Cherian for his controversial remarks against the Constitution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saji Cherian
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp