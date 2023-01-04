Plea in court seeking to defer decision on police report against Saji Cherian

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: Baiju Noel, an Ernakulam-based advocate, on Tuesday moved a petition in Tiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court seeking to defer its decision on the police report pertaining to an investigation against Saji Cherian, MLA, until the Kerala High Court pronounced its order in this connection.

In the petition, Baiju said that police had conducted the investigation in a most shabby and lackadaisical manner and hastily filed a report before the court exonerating Saji Cherian from all charges.

“In view of this, a writ petition seeking to set aside the refer report and reinvestigation of the case either by the CBI or the Karnataka police has been moved in the High Court. A notice in this regard has already been issued to the respondent and the case has been posted for further hearing,” Baiju said in his petition.

Keezhvaipur police earlier registered a case and conducted an investigation against Saji Cherian under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act 1971. The case was registered following a directive issued by the JFCM Court while considering a petition moved by Baiju against the local police for not booking Saji Cherian for his controversial remarks against the Constitution.

PATHANAMTHITTA: Baiju Noel, an Ernakulam-based advocate, on Tuesday moved a petition in Tiruvalla Judicial First Class Magistrate Court seeking to defer its decision on the police report pertaining to an investigation against Saji Cherian, MLA, until the Kerala High Court pronounced its order in this connection. In the petition, Baiju said that police had conducted the investigation in a most shabby and lackadaisical manner and hastily filed a report before the court exonerating Saji Cherian from all charges. “In view of this, a writ petition seeking to set aside the refer report and reinvestigation of the case either by the CBI or the Karnataka police has been moved in the High Court. A notice in this regard has already been issued to the respondent and the case has been posted for further hearing,” Baiju said in his petition. Keezhvaipur police earlier registered a case and conducted an investigation against Saji Cherian under Section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act 1971. The case was registered following a directive issued by the JFCM Court while considering a petition moved by Baiju against the local police for not booking Saji Cherian for his controversial remarks against the Constitution.