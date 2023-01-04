Police find lapses in probe of film director Nayana Surya’s death

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police acknowledged lapses in the investigation carried out by the Museum police in the unnatural death of young film director Nayana Surya in 2019 and is likely to constitute a special team to probe it further.

Highly-placed police sources told TNIE that lapses have been found in the previous investigation and the investigators failed to find the exact reason behind the injuries that were noticed on and around the neck. Thiruvananthapuram City Commissioner C H Nagaraju on Monday directed DCRB Assistant Commissioner J K Dinil to review the case diary of the probe conducted by the Museum police after her friends accessed the autopsy report that stated that there were several suspicious injury marks on her body. Dinil has been directed to complete the procedure at the earliest and he is likely to file the report on Wednesday.

According to the autopsy report,Nayana had injuries on her neck, internal organs-including the pancreas and kidney- and a contusion on her abdomen,.

The Museum police had closed the case citing that they could not find the exact reason behind the death. Nayana’s family alleges that the police tricked them Meanwhile, Nayana’s family has raised a serious allegation that the police tricked them into believing that there was nothing unnatural in Nayana’s death.Nayana’s brother Madhu said that the Museum police made them give in writing that they don’t have a complaint about her death.

“We were made to believe that there was nothing unnatural about the death.The police asked us to give in writing that we do not have a complaint regarding the death,”Madhu said. Nayana’s sister Praveena said the case should be reopened and investigated.

Having assisted noted filmmaker Lenin Rajendran for over a decade, Nayana was planning to turn an independent director when she was found dead in her rented house near Althara Nagar on February 24, 2019.

