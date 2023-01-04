Home States Kerala

Residents want 13.8m width at Aluva-Munnar road

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of Aluva municipality have raised their concerns regarding the road widening for the proposed Aluva-Munnar road project.

They want the authorities to maintain the road width at 13.8 metres in the entire municipality, fearing that they would lose their land without any adequate compensation from the state government. As per the plan, the width of the road will be 13.8 metres from Aluva to Pulinchodu, and 23.7 metres from Pulinchodu to Munnar.

“We want the state government to maintain 13.8 metres width till Aluva Powerhouse Junction,” said Sherly K A, who owns just over one cent of land near the Anthi Company Junction in Aluva.

Sherly, who addressed a news conference in Kochi under the banner of Aluva-Munnar Road Action Council, said she bought the land after availing bank loan.

“I have not even repaid the loan. If the land is acquired, I’m not sure if I will get the real value of my land. I have constructed a small house on the property,” she said.

The Rs 653 crore Aluva-Munnar road project involves the construction of a new road between Aluva and Munnar, and upgrading of the existing roads. The project is funded by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

