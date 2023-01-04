‘Vidya Vahan’: Kerala Motor Vehicle Department launches school bus tracking app

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Motor Vehicle Department has launched a mobile application called ‘Vidya Vahan’ to track school buses in real-time. The mobile application allows parents to track the location and speed of the bus in real time. They can also get other alerts related to the trip. The parents can contact the bus driver in case of an emergency.

The parents have to contact the school authorities to register their mobile numbers. The registered users get the app service free of cost. The MVD has started a toll-free helpline 18005997099 to clear doubts.

The app is based on the 'Surakha-Mitr' platform of the MVD. The department has mandated all school buses be connected with a GPS machine. The control centre keeps a track of all vehicles connected with the GPS.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan switched on the application on Wednesday. Transport minister Antony Raju and Transport Commissioner S Sreejith attended the function held at the Secretariat.

