1,200 passes: It is fest time for media too

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: With more than 1,200 media passes issued, excluding YouTube channels and amateur vloggers, the 61st Kerala School Arts Festival might be the most covered event in the state in the recent past.

All major media houses in Kerala have deputed their correspondents and lensmen to cover the mega cultural event, which is described as Asia’s largest arts festival.

Riyas M, Media Committee Convener said, “As many as 1,200 media passes have been issued for this year’s festival. Among these 27 visual media institutions and 25 print media institutions have applied for the pass. We have been getting widespread coverage from all the big and small media enterprises in all our 24 venues. For the last two days, there have been no complaints registered from the side of the media or related people. We have a team of 250 media committee members who are coordinating all the works under the media committee.”

He added that “As there has been a clear instruction from the Government regarding the allotment of passes, we have not issued passes to some of the YouTube channels and vloggers who had applied.”

Media pavilion at the main venue of the 61st Kerala School Arts Festival is always bustling with activities, syncing with the enthusiasm showed by the public who throng to see the performance of the budding artistes. Majority of the media have set up their own pavilion at the main venue, which also attracts large crowd.

Ministers V Sivankutty and P A Muhammad Riyaz has been camping the city for almost week, skipping even the swearing-in ceremony of Saji Cherian. Sivankutty and Riyaz convened a meeting of the media heads on Wednesday to seek their suggestions to make the arts festival more people-friendly.

