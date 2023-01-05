Director Nayana Surya’s death: Special team to be announced on Friday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police will announce on Friday a special team to reopen the case of the unnatural death of filmmaker Nayana Surya after it was revealed that there were lapses in the initial probe carried out by the Museum police.

DCRB Assistant Commissioner J K Dinil on Wednesday met senior police officers and apprised them about his findings on the lapses in the Museum police’s investigation that were spotted during a preliminary check. The case diary was scrutinised by a team led by Dinil to check if the case ought to be reopened. Sources said the officers felt that the Museum police probe failed to connect a few dots and hence there should be a re-investigation of the case. Dinil, however, did not file an official report on the matter as the review of the Museum police’s probe is yet to be completed.

“We hope to get the report on Thursday. The members of the special team will be announced after that,” said sources.

Nayana, who had assisted Lenin Rajendran in several projects, was found dead in her rented house at Althara Nagar on February 24, 2019. The police had closed the case failing to ascertain the cause of death. The demand for reopening the case grew louder after the friends of the deceased released the autopsy report. The report stated that there were multiple abrasions present on Nayana’s neck, while contusions were found in the internal organs and in the abdomen.

Meanwhile, the police team led by Dinil visited the house where Nayana was found dead and also recorded the statements of two of her friends, who had expressed suspicion that the filmmaker could have been murdered.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police will announce on Friday a special team to reopen the case of the unnatural death of filmmaker Nayana Surya after it was revealed that there were lapses in the initial probe carried out by the Museum police. DCRB Assistant Commissioner J K Dinil on Wednesday met senior police officers and apprised them about his findings on the lapses in the Museum police’s investigation that were spotted during a preliminary check. The case diary was scrutinised by a team led by Dinil to check if the case ought to be reopened. Sources said the officers felt that the Museum police probe failed to connect a few dots and hence there should be a re-investigation of the case. Dinil, however, did not file an official report on the matter as the review of the Museum police’s probe is yet to be completed. “We hope to get the report on Thursday. The members of the special team will be announced after that,” said sources. Nayana, who had assisted Lenin Rajendran in several projects, was found dead in her rented house at Althara Nagar on February 24, 2019. The police had closed the case failing to ascertain the cause of death. The demand for reopening the case grew louder after the friends of the deceased released the autopsy report. The report stated that there were multiple abrasions present on Nayana’s neck, while contusions were found in the internal organs and in the abdomen. Meanwhile, the police team led by Dinil visited the house where Nayana was found dead and also recorded the statements of two of her friends, who had expressed suspicion that the filmmaker could have been murdered.