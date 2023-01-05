Food poisoning: Municipality suspends health supervisor

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: The Kottayam municipality on Wednesday suspended its health supervisor after a nurse working with Government Medical College died of food poisoning after she consumed food from a restaurant at Samkranthy near Kottayam.

The action was taken after the municipality came under criticism for alleged laxity in ensuring hygiene in the restaurant from where the deceased nurse bought food. Apart from the nurse, as many as 20 others had been admitted to hospital with complaints of food poisoning. As a face-saving measure, municipal council suspended M R Sunu, citing serious lapse on his part in inspecting the quality of food served in the hotel.

Meanwhile, Left-wing organisations under the aegis of Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union (KMCSU) staged a protest in front of the municipality alleging that Sunu’s suspension was politically motivated.

“The situation in which the 33-year-old woman died was painful. Such incidents should not be repeated. However, when such an incident occurs, without knowing the fact, the chairperson is trying to save face by suspending those in the opposition organisation. This action is politically motivated,” said the office-bearers of KMCSU.

