Guv Khan’s Qawah diplomacy wins Kerala govt’s trust

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Signalling a thaw in his strained relationship with the chief minister, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan acted magnanimous on Wednesday, sending Saffron Shahi Qawah with an assortment of special Kashmiri tea to the Cliff House.

Soon after Saji Cherian’s swearing-in at the Raj Bhavan, Khan and Pinarayi Vijayan were seen engaged in serious talks for a few minutes. The sombre discussion, at a time when they are treading a confrontational path, left political circles brimming with curiosity.

Speculations were rife that Khan asked for documentary support for Cherian’s re-induction. However, sources revealed that Khan, in fact, told Pinarayi that he would be sending Kashmiri specials that he brought from the border state during his recent visit. The Raj Bhavan sent Shahi Qawah, Kashmiri tea, Saffron tea and Saffron Shahi Qawah to the Cliff House by dusk.

The one-to-one talk Pinarayi had with the governor on Tuesday, and Khan’s subsequent approval for Cherian’s swearing-in seems to have ushered in a truce between the duo. Responding warmly to Khan’s gesture, the government changed its stand and decided to begin the budget session of the assembly with the governor’s address. The session in December was not prorogued ostensibly to avoid the governor’s policy address customary at the beginning of the first session of the New Year.

Govt, CPM keen on not provoking governor

It has now been decided to prorogue the December session, and the Raj Bhavan and the speaker’s office have been intimated.

The budget session is expected to begin with the governor’s address on January 23. Sources said the state budget is likely to be presented on February 3 and the session will conclude on February 10. A special cabinet on Thursday will take a final call on the session. The government and the CPM seem to be keen not to provoke the governor and spoil further the relations with him.

The governor is yet to sign the controversial University Law (Amendment) Bill passed by the House to replace the governor from the post of Chancellor of universities in the state. The Lok Ayukta (Amendment) Bill is also pending for the Raj Bhavan’s nod.

