‘Moral policing’ notice of flat association for bachelors kicks up row

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A notice issued by the Heera Twins Owners’ Association to bachelors staying in rented apartments has invited ire from public for its moral policing nature. The association has asked the bachelors to vacate their flats within two months as the “building is meant for families only”.

The notice that went viral on social media reads thus: “No opposite sex is allowed to visit flats except direct blood relatives at any time of day or night. Tenants are free to use basement office space for meeting visitors after making entry in the register. Tenants have to submit their Aadhaar and phone number along with parents or guardians’ mobile numbers, which will be entered in the visitors register.”

The notice also warns that non-compliance or unnecessary quarrels with the watchman will invite police action, and the information will be passed on to parents or guardians.

The association members were unavailable for comments. A bachelor living in the flat told TNIE that the notice was part of the reforms mooted by the new secretary of the association. He said about five to six apartments, among the total 24, were occupied by bachelors. Most of them are preparing for the civil services examination at different centres.

“We used to have guests, who are our classmates, coming for group studies. Not even a petty quarrel has happened here in the past. We welcome the direction to submit the identity proof of the guests. In fact, we have been doing it for a couple of months after a request from the security personnel. Our flat owners said they would discuss the matter with the association,” he added.

