One-year deadline proposed for die-in-harness scheme

The Congress-led Kerala Secretariat Association has opposed the move, with president M S Ershad terming it as injustice and crookedness.

Published: 05th January 2023 06:19 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government is planning to set a deadline for appointments under the die-in-harness scheme. Declaring fourth Saturdays as holiday in all government offices is also on the cards.

Chief Secretary V P Joy has called an online meeting of all government employee unions on January 10 to discuss the proposals. The government plans to provide die-in-harness appointments only if dependents or spouses of the deceased accept the job within one year of the death. Those unable to do so will be given Rs 10 lakh and the vacancy reported to the Public Service Commission.

However, Joy said no final decision has been taken and that these are just proposals. “We came up with the proposal on die-in-harness scheme as all the beneficiaries could not avail it. The idea is to give immediate relief to family members of the deceased. At present, we are seeing people availing government job after a decade, sometimes more,” he said.

He said the Administrative Reforms Commission had proposed to give a holiday on fourth Saturdays. “With digitalisation on, work will not get affected. Hence the government decided to hold talks with employee organisations on January 10. An appropriate decision will be taken only after the talks are held,” he said.

