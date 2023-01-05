Home States Kerala

Prof Vyrellil Karunakara Menon award for M Lekha

The children protected and taken care of by Lekha also include those deserted by their parents and cases where both parents are no more.

Published: 05th January 2023 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: M Lekha, who is taking care of 17 children with autism and other diseases from the poor families of Elavancheri and Kollengode in Palakkad, has been selected for Prof Vyrellil Karunakara Menon Award for the outstanding social worker for the year 2022.

Writer and social activist Prof M K Sanu will give the award to Lekha at 5 pm on Thursday  on the occasion of the 25th death anniversary of Prof Menon, organised at Abhayam premises, SN Junction, Tripunithura. Out of the 17 children under Lekha, four are bedridden and two are from the same family.

The children protected and taken care of by Lekha also include those deserted by their parents and cases where both parents are no more.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp