Prof Vyrellil Karunakara Menon award for M Lekha

By Express News Service

KOCHI: M Lekha, who is taking care of 17 children with autism and other diseases from the poor families of Elavancheri and Kollengode in Palakkad, has been selected for Prof Vyrellil Karunakara Menon Award for the outstanding social worker for the year 2022. Writer and social activist Prof M K Sanu will give the award to Lekha at 5 pm on Thursday on the occasion of the 25th death anniversary of Prof Menon, organised at Abhayam premises, SN Junction, Tripunithura. Out of the 17 children under Lekha, four are bedridden and two are from the same family. The children protected and taken care of by Lekha also include those deserted by their parents and cases where both parents are no more.