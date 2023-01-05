Home States Kerala

Re-entry of Saji Cherian equivalent to humiliating Constitution: VD Satheesan

He also blamed the LDF government for hiding the real issues from the glare of the people when the state is witnessing a financial catastrophe.

Published: 05th January 2023

VD Satheesan

Kerala opposition leader VD Satheesan. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: leader of Opposition VD Satheesan said that the LDF Government’s hasty decision to bring back Saji Cherian as a minister when the case against him is in the last stage of  probe is equivalent to humiliating the Constitution. He was speaking to reporters in front of the Rajbhavan after the Thiruvananthapuram district Congress committee took out a protest march to the venue ahead of Saji Cherian’s swearing-in.

Satheesan said that Saji Cherian lost the ministerial berth 182 days ago for speaking against the Constitution. None of the courts, including the magistrate court and the High Court, has given him a clean chit. Satheesan did not spare Governor Arif Mohammed Khan either.

“Two days ago itself, we had said that the governor would approve Saji Cherian’s swearing-in. The LDF government and the governor are hand-in-glove on all issues including the controversy involving universities. They will pretend that they are at loggerheads, but there are intermediaries - state-level BJP leaders - who will resolve the issues,” said Satheesan.

He also blamed the LDF government for hiding the real issues from the glare of the people when the state is witnessing a financial catastrophe.

