Squad arrives at Dhoni to cage wild jumbo PT 7

One month ago, PT 7 killed a Dhoni native.

Kumki elephant Bharat

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A 28-member elephant squad from the elephant training camp in Wayanad reached Dhoni to tranquillise and cage the rogue wild jumbo PT 7 (Palakkad Tusker 7). The squad has already begun the search for the wild elephant in Dhoni and Mundur forest areas.

Two kumki elephants –Bharat and Vikram– are also part of the squad. The squad was brought to Dhoni based on the government order issued by chief wildlife warden Ganga Singh.

Divisional forest officer Kura Sreenivas told TNIE that it has been decided to capture and cage the jumbo. The trees needed for setting up the cage will be felled and the work will be completed in four to five days.

The officers accompanying the team included chief veterinary surgeon Dr Arun Zachariah, assistant veterinary surgeon Dr Ajesh Mohandas of the forest department and RRT range officer N Rupesh.   Earlier, Ajesh along with a team camped in Dhoni for a week to monitor the movement of PT 7. One month ago, PT 7 killed a Dhoni native.

