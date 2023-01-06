Home States Kerala

Clamour for Congress revamp continues unabated

Partymen, who were enthused by Rahul’s Yatra in the state, now seem a dejected lot 

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the leadership turning a blind eye to requests from senior leaders, the demand for an organisational revamp of the state Congress continues unabated. With the party’s plenary session scheduled to be held in Raipur from February 24 to 26, reconstitution of the district Congress committees (DCCs) is set to be delayed. However, restructuring at the block and mandalam levels is expected to be carried out before the plenary. 

The Congress rank and file, who were enthused by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state, now seem a dejected lot. With state president K Sudhakaran staying away from the party’s day-to-day affairs due to ill health, there is a lack of enthusiasm among them. 

Sudhakaran, along with Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, had earlier prepared a probable list of leaders for the district committees. But it could not be implemented due to pressure from ‘A’ and ‘I’ groups, which raised concerns over their loyalists not getting their due. 

Senior leader K Muraleedharan recently rapped the leadership openly for the inordinate delay in revamping the state organisation. Talking to TNIE, he said the coming days are crucial for the party. “Rival parties have kicked off door-to-door campaigns ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. It is high time the state leadership took up the pending task of restructuring. With the Congress plenary session scheduled for February 24-26, revamping would be held only at the block and mandalam levels now,” said Muraleedharan.

Meanwhile, Satheesan has been executing his role diligently. He has already toured five districts over the last few days in connection with the buffer-zone issue. He has also kicked off a new initiative -- ‘Vision 2024’  -- for the LS polls. However he’s yet to garner the much-needed organisational support to energise the party. 

A senior Congress leader told TNIE that Satheesan and Sudhakaran have reportedly come up with a plan to complete the block and mandalam committee president appointments by the first week of February. 

New version of Sudhakaran
“In the coming days, you will be able to witness a new version of Sudhakaran. He will constitute a sub-committee at the district levels, as per the decision taken at the high power political affairs committee, to finalise restructuring of the 14 DCCs,” a senior leader said.

