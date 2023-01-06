Home States Kerala

Crime Branch to probe filmmaker Nayana Surya’s death; murder suspected

A case on Nayana’s death was registered on February 24, 2019, and was investigated by the Museum police at the time.

Published: 06th January 2023 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state crime branch will re-investigate the case of the unnatural death of filmmaker Nayana Surya, while Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar said the department suspects that her’s could be a case of homicide. 

A case on Nayana’s death was registered on February 24, 2019, and was investigated by the Museum police at the time. However, the police stalled the probe declaring it ‘undetected’ after failing to ascertain the reason behind the death of the 28-year-old. Meanwhile, Nayana’s friends made public the findings of the autopsy report that ultimately set the stage for a re-investigation. 

District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) assistant commissioner J K Dinil was told to ascertain whether there were lapses in the probe conducted by the Museum police. Though Dinil is yet to file a report in this regard, he has conveyed to the police top brass about the lapses on the part of the Museum police during the probe.

Ajith said the investigation by the Museum police was not comprehensive. “We checked all the evidence collected by the Museum police and found that they did not do a detailed investigation. We suspect that it is a case of homicide, therefore, decided to reopen the case and transfer the re-investigation to a specialised wing,” Ajith said. 

Nayana, a native of Kollam, had assisted noted director Lenin Rajendran in several projects and had been planning to do individual projects. Nayana was found dead at her rented house by her friends who came to check on her after she failed to respond to their calls. 

According to the police, the room was bolted from within and the friends opened the door to find her dead. However, some of those friends contested the police version and said the door was locked in such a way that it could have been opened from the outside. 

The Musem police also failed to find how the abrasions on the neck of the woman occurred and what resulted in the contusions in her abdomen and internal organs. The police assessment said that Nayana inflicted the injuries on herself as she was suffering from psychological issues. They also were of the opinion that the bed sheet found rolled in the room was used by Nayana to strangle herself. But little evidence was presented to validate the assumption. 

Sources, meanwhile, revealed that the police did not present any evidence in its report to reinforce this claim and this was pointed out to the higher-ups by Dinil, while scrutinising the case diary.

Autopsy findings

  • Death due to constriction force on neck
  • Multiple abrasions on and around the neck,  two of them measuring 31.5 cm in length
  • Contusion on left side of abdomen
  • Haemorrhage around the head of pancreas and lower part of the right kidney
  • Brain and lungs congested and oedematous
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nayana Surya murder
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp