Crime Branch to probe filmmaker Nayana Surya’s death; murder suspected

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state crime branch will re-investigate the case of the unnatural death of filmmaker Nayana Surya, while Law and Order ADGP M R Ajith Kumar said the department suspects that her’s could be a case of homicide.

A case on Nayana’s death was registered on February 24, 2019, and was investigated by the Museum police at the time. However, the police stalled the probe declaring it ‘undetected’ after failing to ascertain the reason behind the death of the 28-year-old. Meanwhile, Nayana’s friends made public the findings of the autopsy report that ultimately set the stage for a re-investigation.

District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) assistant commissioner J K Dinil was told to ascertain whether there were lapses in the probe conducted by the Museum police. Though Dinil is yet to file a report in this regard, he has conveyed to the police top brass about the lapses on the part of the Museum police during the probe.

Ajith said the investigation by the Museum police was not comprehensive. “We checked all the evidence collected by the Museum police and found that they did not do a detailed investigation. We suspect that it is a case of homicide, therefore, decided to reopen the case and transfer the re-investigation to a specialised wing,” Ajith said.

Nayana, a native of Kollam, had assisted noted director Lenin Rajendran in several projects and had been planning to do individual projects. Nayana was found dead at her rented house by her friends who came to check on her after she failed to respond to their calls.

According to the police, the room was bolted from within and the friends opened the door to find her dead. However, some of those friends contested the police version and said the door was locked in such a way that it could have been opened from the outside.

The Musem police also failed to find how the abrasions on the neck of the woman occurred and what resulted in the contusions in her abdomen and internal organs. The police assessment said that Nayana inflicted the injuries on herself as she was suffering from psychological issues. They also were of the opinion that the bed sheet found rolled in the room was used by Nayana to strangle herself. But little evidence was presented to validate the assumption.

Sources, meanwhile, revealed that the police did not present any evidence in its report to reinforce this claim and this was pointed out to the higher-ups by Dinil, while scrutinising the case diary.

Autopsy findings

Death due to constriction force on neck

Multiple abrasions on and around the neck, two of them measuring 31.5 cm in length

Contusion on left side of abdomen

Haemorrhage around the head of pancreas and lower part of the right kidney

Brain and lungs congested and oedematous

