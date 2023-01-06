‘Culinary arts’ threaten to hijack State Kalolsavam

Pooja Nair By

KOZHIKODE: If past school kalolsavams courted controversy for contentious judging decisions and organisational lapses, among other things, the ongoing edition threatens to leave a bad taste in the mouth for an entirely different reason. The festival in Kozhikode has kicked up a gastronomical storm, with a raging debate over whether non-vegetarian dishes should be added to its menu. And what is adding more spice to the discussion is the fact that the event is happening in the ‘culinary capital’ of the state.

Responding to demands for expanding the menu, Education Minister V Sivankutty announced on Thursday that non-vegetarian dishes would be included in the festival menu from the next Kalolsavam onwards. He added that the state government has nothing against any food item.

His statement came in response to questions why only vegetarian meals are served at the school fest. Online forums even talked about “brahmanical hegemony” in the kitchen of the festival. Criticism was aimed at suggestions that since Pazhayidom Mohanan Namboothiri, who helms the catering operations, was a Brahmin, he had insisted on serving vegetarian dishes.

Referring to V T Balram’s criticism on Wednesday that there is vested interest in the choice of menu at the Kalolsavam, Sivankutty said the Congress leader was sleeping during previous editions when the UDF was in power.

Netizens questioned the years-long practice of serving only vegetarian delicacies during the festival.

A Facebook user, known for his alleged leftist liberal views, charged that the “vegetarian only” menu in the festival was part of “vegetarian fundamentalism” and a “reflection of caste belief”.

Another person, in his FB post, lamented that the presence of Brahmins in the kitchens of art festivals was the commemoration of the surrender of renaissance and democratic values at the feet of brahmanism.Another wanted all kinds of food, including non-vegetarian dishes, to be served in such festivals organised by the government.

Yakshaganam contestants wait their turn at the state school Kalolsavam in

Kozhikode on Thursday | E Gokul

Before kicking up row, think about practical challenges: Pazhayidom

However, several FB users harshly criticised the debate as an attempt to give religious colour to food and to create division in the society. Pazhayidom told TNIE that the controversies have only helped him and his team become stronger and more confident to serve the participants. Pazhayidom, who has been serving food at school kalolsavams and the state sports meets for the past 16 years, said, “People who are making controversies must also be aware of the practical difficulties in serving non-vegetarian dishes to a large number of participants.

For more than half a decade I have been serving non-vegetarian food at sports meets and I was never hesitant to take up the job citing my religion or caste. When it comes to serving food, all people are alike for us,” he added. “The Kalolsavam is one venue where the exact number of people consuming food cannot be estimated with any precision. There will be a large number of participants who might not have availed coupons.

When such a mismatch exists, we won’t be able to serve non-vegetarian food like how we serve vegetarian food. In addition to this, the expense of serving non-vegetarian food will be at least three times more than vegetarian dishes. “Before kicking up controversies, people should also think about the practical challenges. I may or may not take orders for the next Kalolsavam. Right now my target is just to complete my job at this Kalolsavam without any complaints.

On Thursday alone, over 17,000 people ate food from here. We were expecting only 14,000 people as per the coupon count. But still we were able to serve food to all people,” Pazhayidom added. City Assistant Educational Officer M Jayakrishnan, who is in-charge of the food committee of the Kalolsavam, said, “Serving non-vegetarian dishes at the Kalolsavam will not be an issue, as we have already proved our mettle by managing the committee in the best way possible.

But at the same time there will be several challenges faced if we start serving non-vegetarian food, like we will not be able to serve them to as many people as possible like how we do now. Fixed count will become crucial and also waste management and ensuring the quality of meat used for the purpose will become a key factor, he pointed out. Various participants told TNIE that its high time the menu is changed. Non-vegetarian dishes will be a great option, they said.

