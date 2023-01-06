Death of woman at railway quarters: Suspect held

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Kollam east police arrested a 24-year-old man on suspicion of hiding the death of 32-year-old Uma Prasannan. The body was found in an abandoned railway quarters at Chemmamukku on Wednesday. The accused is Nasu, of Anchal in Kollam.

According to the police, Nasu met the woman on the beach on December 29. Both went to the railway quarters later that day. Later, she had a seizure and died. Nasu went out, bought a blade, and inflicted injuries on her body. However, the police have not taken the accused’s statement at face value.

Meanwhile, the police took the accused to Kollam Beach and the quarters where the body was found, to collect evidence. The arrested is also an accused in a Pocso case. The victim was living in a rented house in Kottamkara, Elampallor. The deceased used to sell beauty products via door-to-door sales in the Kollam town area. She lost her husband three years ago, and leaves behind her two children.

She reportedly went missing on December 29. Later her body was discovered in the abandoned railway quarters of Chemmamukku, near Fathima National College. There were deep wounds on the left side of her head and below her breast. The information about the dead body came to light when two youths who passed by the abandoned house informed the police after they experienced a foul smell.

