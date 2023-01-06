Home States Kerala

Guv Khan clears 14 Bills; varsity Bill likely to be referred to President

The University Bill, which seeks to remove the governor as the ex-officio chancellor of 14 universities in the state, is still pending before him.

Arif Mohammed Khan

Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A day after the state government and Governor Arif Mohammed Khan arrived at a temporary truce, the latter accorded sanction to 14 bills passed by the assembly in the last session, except for the University Laws (Amendments) Bill.  The governor also sanctioned the government’s decision to remit the sentences of some prisoners. 

The University Bill, which seeks to remove the governor as the ex-officio chancellor of 14 universities in the state, is still pending before him. The governor on Thursday hinted that the bill would be referred to the President for clearance. He told the media that he cannot take a decision on the matter as it involved him. It would be taken up by higher authorities.  “My job is not to run universities. Universities are to be run by vice-chancellors. Vice-chancellors should protect the autonomy of universities,” he said. 

The important bills passed by the seventh session were the Kerala Protection of River Bank and Regulation Act (Amendment) Bill, the Kerala Clinical Establishments (Registration and Regulation) (Amendment) Bill, Kerala General Sales Tax (Amendment) Bill.  The KGST amendment bill was to waive the 5% turnover tax on distilleries. Meanwhile, the cabinet on Thursday decided to recommend to the governor to convene the budget session of the 15th assembly on January 23. 

The eighth session will begin with the governor’s policy address. The state budget is likely to be presented on February 3. The short session is expected to conclude on February 10.

