Home States Kerala

Kalolsavam: Natives of Kashmir's Poonch excel with ‘A’ grade

For the residents of Poonch- the border district in the northernmost state of Jammu and Kashmir- life is all about cross-border firing and shelling.

Published: 06th January 2023 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2023 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Students of Kashmiri Home in Markaz who secured A grade in State School Kalolsavam

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: For the residents of Poonch- the border district in the northernmost state of Jammu and Kashmir - life is all about cross-border firing and shelling. In this precarious situation, education of children in Poonch has turned out to be a difficult affair which forced them to travel to Kozhikode and other parts of the country for better education and living. Some among them are right now the students of Kashmiri Home in Markaz Karanthur. Now, the students are in cloud nine after five among them secured A grades in various competitions at the School Kalolsavam.

Meet Nazar Mahmood, Mahmood Ahamed, Faizan Raza, Mohd Rehan and Bilal Ahmed of Classes X and XI, who secured A grade in Urdu poem writing, Urdu story writing and Urdu speech. Though some of these students reached Markaz when they were in eighth standard, they couldn’t participate in the Kalolsavam, due to the Covid break. Nazar Mahmood secured A grade in Urdu speech, Mahmood Ahamed got A grade in Urdu poem writing, Faizan got A grade Urdu story writing, Mohd Rehan secured A grade in Urdu speech and Bilal got A grade in Urdu poem writing.

Mazar Mahmood, class 11 student of Markaz, told TNIE, “Education back in our home state is not that easy as unpredictable incidents unfold in our village daily.” We were indeed excited to get an opportunity to travel all the way from Kashmir to Kerala for our education. Urdu is our forte and hence participating in various competitions in Urdu was exciting. But we were indeed surprised to see Malayali students taking the effort to learn the language and participate in various competitions under the Urdu language category, he added.

At present, there are over 100 students at the Kashmiri Home of Markaz. Every year around 30 school-going students from various districts of Jammu and Kashmir leave for Markaz for their education. They carry with them the dream of hope and betterment for themselves and also for their families back in Jammu and Kashmir.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmir Poonch Kalolsavam
India Matters
Vehicles move slowly amid low visibility due to fog on a cold winter morning in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi reels under cold wave, dense fog; relief likely soon
Wreckage of the trainee plane which crashed into the dome of a temple, in Rewa, early Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Pilot dead as trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)
If it were in my control, I would make rapists parade in public: Rajasthan CM
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo | PTI)
Govt, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp