Kerala Police confirm murder of woman found dead in Kollam railways quarter, accused held

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The unnatural death of a 32-year-old woman at railway quarters in Kollam, has been confirmed as murder. The accused Nasu, a native of Anchal, was taken into custody on Thursday. The accused has been charged under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 376 (rape) and 379 (theft).

On Friday, the investigation team was granted custody of the suspect for further interrogation and evidence collection. Nasu was arrested by the police on Thursday on suspicion of murder and was remanded to judicial custody. He is also accused in another POCSO case.

According to Kollam East Police, the accused sexually assaulted the woman, identified as Uma Prasannan, and killed her during the attempt. The police said Nasu took the woman to a secluded place near the railway quarters and raped her. When she developed seizures, Nasu tightly covered her mouth which eventually led to death due to suffocation.

Earlier, Nasu had told police that he ran away from the spot when the woman developed seizures during sex. During the investigation, police found loopholes in Nasu's statement. Later it was also revealed that the suspect had bought a blade and inflicted injuries on her body.

"We have been granted custody of the suspect. We will interrogate him again, and more evidence will be collected. He will also be taken to the scene for evidence collection. We have also charged Section 302( Murder) and Section 376( Rape) against the accused, " said Arun G, Kollam East inspector of police.

The body was found in an abandoned railway quarter at Chemmamukku on Wednesday. Nasu had met the woman on the beach on December 29.

The victim was living in a rented house in Kottamkara, Elampallor. The deceased used to sell beauty products via door-to-door sales in the Kollam town area. She lost her husband three years ago, and leaves behind two children.

She reportedly went missing on December 29. Later her body was discovered in the abandoned railway quarters of Chemmamukku, near Fathima National College. There were deep wounds on the left side of her head and below her breast. The information about the body came to light when two youths who passed by the abandoned house informed the police after they experienced a foul smell.

