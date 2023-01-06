Lok Sabha polls in crosshairs, Congress eyes suspended leaders with clout

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With its eyes set firmly on the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the Congress state unit has decided to re-induct party leaders who were suspended for anti-party activities in the past few years. However, this relaxation will only apply to those with considerable influence among party workers and sympathisers.

The Congress has decided not to leave any stone unturned in strengthening the party at the grassroots level. An official circular issued by KPCC general secretary in-charge of organisation, T U Radhakrishnan, on December 22 directed against sidelining leaders facing charges of anti-party activities and in favour of keeping those influential leaders with the outfit after sorting out issues.

The circular cited that expulsion could not be initiated in all complaints of flouting party discipline. The issues which could be resolved should be settled at the concerned organisational level. Party leaders said the circular has been issued following decisions taken by the political affairs committee (PAC) that met at Kochi on December 11 and the KPCC office-bearers meeting held online last month.

Party leaders welcomed the move citing that it would as part of strengthening the organisational activities ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. “Several leaders from district to state level had faced disciplinary action at different times after 2021 when the new leadership assumed charge under K Sudhakaran. Of this, a few leaders have good people connect. It’s highly welcome if the party leadership could bring back such leaders to the party fold,” a top leader said.

Interestingly, the leaders are mum over the re-induction of veteran Congress leader and former Union minister K V Thomas. They reiterated that the circular intended to bring back district- and block-level party leaders who have influence at the grassroots and not those who left the outfit to acquire high posts.

A former KPCC functionary and known Oommen Chandy loyalist, M A Latheef, was expelled for anti-party activities last year.

Thomas was sacked after he attended the CPM state conference at Kannur ignoring party directive while Latheef was suspended for allegedly engaging in dissident activities in October 2021.

From Cong to CPM

Earlier, K P Anilkumar, former KPCC general secretary, P S Prasanth, who contested the Nedumangad Assembly election in 2021, and G Rethikumar left the party and joined CPM. A V Gopinath, a prominent leader from Palakkad district, resigned from the party.

