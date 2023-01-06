Home States Kerala

Proceed with action against staff who took part in strike: Kerala HC to govt

Consequently, there will be a direction to the state government to proceed with the action and do what is necessary...,” the order said.

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo| A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to proceed with action being taken against the government employees who had participated in the two-day nationwide strike on March 28 and 29 last year.

Issuing the order, the court reiterated an earlier order that any government employee who participates in a strike that affects normal life and the public exchequer was not entitled to be protected under the rights guaranteed in Article 19(1) (c) of the Constitution.

The court made the observation while disposing of a petition filed by lawyer S Chandra Chooden Nair, alleging that the government aided and assisted in the strike against the Centre’s policies, by allowing leave with salary to the employees who took part in the strike instead of declaring ‘dies non’.

A bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly referred to the statement filed in court by the government that said steps were being taken to proceed against the staff who took part in the strike.
“Accordingly, this writ petition is disposed of, recording the steps taken by the government as submitted in the court along with the documents. Consequently, there will be a direction to the state government to proceed with the action and do what is necessary...,” the order said.

The government had informed the court that the salary of 1,96,931 employees has been withheld for absence on March 28 and of 1,56,845 for absence on March 29. It said disciplinary action was taken against 24 employees who were absent on March 28 and against four who were absent on March 29.

Govt submission 
The government, in a statement, had informed the court that the salary of 1,96,931 employees has been withheld for absence on March 28 and of 1,56,845 for absence on March 29

