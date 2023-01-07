Home States Kerala

Excise officer suspended for stealing beer from brewery

The joint excise commissioner of Excise Crime Branch will conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report within one month for initiating further action.

PALAKKAD: The excise department has suspended civil excise officer P T Priju for taking six cases of beer illegally from the United Brewery unit in Kanjikode.

A preliminary inquiry by the joint excise commissioner of the Excise Intelligence and Investigation Bureau found that Priju took six cases of beer in his private vehicle on December 29, 2022.

The officer questioned the excise officials and brewery staff, and also checked the CCTV visuals. It has been found that Prakashan, a contract employee of the firm, had brought the beer cases to the office. According to the despatch manager of the brewery, the beer cases were brought to the office at Priju’s request.

The joint excise commissioner of Excise Crime Branch will conduct a detailed inquiry and submit a report within one month for initiating further action. According to officials, Priju would also be charged under the Abkari Act.

It was also pointed out that the beer bottles were stolen on the same day that the head of the department conducted a meeting for the officers of and above the rank of preventive officers of Palakkad and Thrissur excise divisions for following exemplary behaviour in official duties.

