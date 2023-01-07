Kerala: 13 CITU workers held for manhandling supermarket owner in Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Chadayamangalam police on Saturday took 13 CITU workers into custody for barging into a supermarket in Nilamel and assaulting its owner. The incident took place on Friday evening.

According to the police, the CITU workers from the nearby areas barged into the shop and engaged in a heated argument with Shan, the owner of the supermarket. Later, when the argument intensified, the workers assaulted the owner.

Shan informed the Chadayamangalam police. However, no arrest was made on Friday though the police arrived at the scene. Later, Shan was admitted to the government taluk hospital in Kadakkal. The police took Shan's statement and launched an investigation into the matter.

Shan alleged that Kiran, a CITU worker, was drinking alcohol near the supermarket. The store manager tried to stop him. Later, Kiran along with other CITU members stormed into the store and manhandled the owner, in the presence of customers and other staff members of the supermarket.

Around 13 CITU attackers were identified with the help of CCTV footage at the supermarket. According to the police, the arrest will be recorded soon.

