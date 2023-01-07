Home States Kerala

Kerala: 13 CITU workers held for manhandling supermarket owner in Kollam

The CITU members stormed into the store and manhandled the owner, in the presence of customers and other staff members of the supermarket.

Published: 07th January 2023 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Arrest, handcuff, held

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The Chadayamangalam police on Saturday took 13 CITU workers into custody for barging into a supermarket in Nilamel and assaulting its owner. The incident took place on Friday evening.

According to the police, the CITU workers from the nearby areas barged into the shop and engaged in a heated argument with Shan, the owner of the supermarket. Later, when the argument intensified, the workers assaulted the owner.

Shan informed the Chadayamangalam police. However, no arrest was made on Friday though the police arrived at the scene. Later, Shan was admitted to the government taluk hospital in Kadakkal. The police took Shan's statement and launched an investigation into the matter.

Shan alleged that Kiran, a CITU worker, was drinking alcohol near the supermarket. The store manager tried to stop him. Later, Kiran along with other CITU members stormed into the store and manhandled the owner, in the presence of customers and other staff members of the supermarket.

Around 13 CITU attackers were identified with the help of CCTV footage at the supermarket. According to the police, the arrest will be recorded soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CITU workers Police custody
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp