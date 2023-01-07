Norms violation: KAT sets aside principals’ selection

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has set aside the selection of government law college principals that were carried allegedly in violation of UGC regulations. The KAT ruling will affect the continuance of the principals of government law colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur who were appointed to these posts in 2018.

The KAT ruling would also have a bearing on the selection to vacant principals posts in various arts and science colleges. A source said the state government would soon appeal against the order.

The tribunal also ordered the constitution of a selection committee for shortlisting principal hopefuls in government law colleges in accordance with the UGC Regulations 2010. This would be applicable for all vacancies of principals as on March 29, 2017, for which a select list was published on August 30, 2018.

“In the event of the selection of those who retired from service, grant them appointments notionally and grant them all consequential benefits by way of fixation of pay and pension in the post of principals,” the KAT directed the government. The tribunal also reminded that a full bench of the High Court had already directed that appointments of principals shall be made in accordance with the UGC Regulations, 2010.

The KAT further ruled that appointments against all other vacancies made thereafter should be through a selection process in accordance with the provisions contained in UGC Regulations 2018. The order came in the wake of a petition by Giri Sankar S S, associate professor of Government Law College, Ernakulam, challenging the appointments.

Meanwhile, R Biju Kumar, principal of Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, maintained that he would appeal against the KAT verdict. According to him, the Supreme Court had earlier ruled that principal appointments prior to 2016 shall not be altered. Biju Kumar maintained that he was selected to the post in 2015. Last month, the KAT had set aside the appointment of 12 principals of government arts and science colleges after finding that the process was undertaken in violation of UGC regulations.

GUV STAYS KTU NOTIFICATION FOR JOB APPLICATIONS

T’Puram: Two days after making friendly gestures to the state government, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan switched to a belligerent mood on Friday staying a notification issued by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) registrar inviting applications for daily wage jobs. The governor, in his capacity as the chancellor of state universities, stayed the notification that was issued in November last reportedly without the concurrence of Vice-Chancellor-in charge Ciza Thomas. A section of KTU employees had approached Khan with a plea that the appointments should be made only through the employment exchange or the PSC.

It is learnt that the governor has asked the VC-in charge to take disciplinary action against registrar A Praveen, if required.The posts for which the notification was issued were: administrative support staff, office attendant and driver-cum-office attendant. KTU has 52 permanent employees and 91 employees appointed on temporary basis. The new recruitment were being carried over and above these posts. The Save University Campaign Committee, a whistleblower’s group, had earlier warned that even confidential jobs in the exam wing were being carried out by temporary staff. These temporary staff have been appointed for a monthly pay ranging from Rs 16,000 to Rs 32,000.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Administrative Tribunal (KAT) has set aside the selection of government law college principals that were carried allegedly in violation of UGC regulations. The KAT ruling will affect the continuance of the principals of government law colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Thrissur who were appointed to these posts in 2018. The KAT ruling would also have a bearing on the selection to vacant principals posts in various arts and science colleges. A source said the state government would soon appeal against the order. The tribunal also ordered the constitution of a selection committee for shortlisting principal hopefuls in government law colleges in accordance with the UGC Regulations 2010. This would be applicable for all vacancies of principals as on March 29, 2017, for which a select list was published on August 30, 2018. “In the event of the selection of those who retired from service, grant them appointments notionally and grant them all consequential benefits by way of fixation of pay and pension in the post of principals,” the KAT directed the government. The tribunal also reminded that a full bench of the High Court had already directed that appointments of principals shall be made in accordance with the UGC Regulations, 2010. The KAT further ruled that appointments against all other vacancies made thereafter should be through a selection process in accordance with the provisions contained in UGC Regulations 2018. The order came in the wake of a petition by Giri Sankar S S, associate professor of Government Law College, Ernakulam, challenging the appointments. Meanwhile, R Biju Kumar, principal of Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, maintained that he would appeal against the KAT verdict. According to him, the Supreme Court had earlier ruled that principal appointments prior to 2016 shall not be altered. Biju Kumar maintained that he was selected to the post in 2015. Last month, the KAT had set aside the appointment of 12 principals of government arts and science colleges after finding that the process was undertaken in violation of UGC regulations. GUV STAYS KTU NOTIFICATION FOR JOB APPLICATIONS T’Puram: Two days after making friendly gestures to the state government, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan switched to a belligerent mood on Friday staying a notification issued by the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) registrar inviting applications for daily wage jobs. The governor, in his capacity as the chancellor of state universities, stayed the notification that was issued in November last reportedly without the concurrence of Vice-Chancellor-in charge Ciza Thomas. A section of KTU employees had approached Khan with a plea that the appointments should be made only through the employment exchange or the PSC. It is learnt that the governor has asked the VC-in charge to take disciplinary action against registrar A Praveen, if required.The posts for which the notification was issued were: administrative support staff, office attendant and driver-cum-office attendant. KTU has 52 permanent employees and 91 employees appointed on temporary basis. The new recruitment were being carried over and above these posts. The Save University Campaign Committee, a whistleblower’s group, had earlier warned that even confidential jobs in the exam wing were being carried out by temporary staff. These temporary staff have been appointed for a monthly pay ranging from Rs 16,000 to Rs 32,000.