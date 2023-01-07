Results of 94 lower court-sanctioned participants withheld, confusion reigns

Ajith Kannan By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The curtain will come down on the five-day School Kalolsavam on Saturday. But, confusion is reigning over the declaration of results of those who participated armed with sanctions from lower courts. Citing a recent High Court verdict dismissing a batch of petitions filed by participants of district-level festivals, organisers have decided to withhold the results of students who contested based on appeals, until further court orders. The results of around 94 participants have been put on hold.

With uncertainty over the results, these participants are a dejected lot. On the other hand, organisers are worried that the points scored by these students could impact the overall results of their respective districts.

According to Muhammed Ashiq N, legal aid defence counsel with the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), it is the right of participants to have their performances judged and the withholding of their results is unjust. “If a court orders the participation of a student, there is no need for a further order to publish the result,” he said.

“DLSA is offering legal support to students in connection with appeals. We have received some complaints and legal proceedings have been initiated in these cases,” he added.

Director of Public Instruction (DPI) Jeevan Babu said the decision to withhold the results of those who participated armed with court orders was taken against the backdrop of the recent High Court order. “Though local courts have sanctioned the appeals of some participants, there is no direction on releasing their results. We have to take a final call in this regard by approaching the High Court later,” he said.

The delay in declaration of results may be crucial, affecting even the overall positions, if the participants approach higher courts and receive a verdict in their favour. Normally, the points scored by students who participated with court orders should be included in the overall points of their respective districts. But, organisers would be approaching the court only after the overall championship is declared. In addition, organisers have no clarity on the reimbursement of appeal fees without declaring the results. Jeevan Babu added that all these issues were addressed in the High Court order.

points chart

Kozhikode 869

Kannur 863

Palakkad 854

Thrissur 849

Malappuram 818

Ernakulam 815

Kollam 789

T’Puram 766

Alappuzha 756

Kasaragod 752

Kottayam 751

Wayanad 696

P’Thitta 672

Idukki 630

KOZHIKODE: The curtain will come down on the five-day School Kalolsavam on Saturday. But, confusion is reigning over the declaration of results of those who participated armed with sanctions from lower courts. Citing a recent High Court verdict dismissing a batch of petitions filed by participants of district-level festivals, organisers have decided to withhold the results of students who contested based on appeals, until further court orders. The results of around 94 participants have been put on hold. With uncertainty over the results, these participants are a dejected lot. On the other hand, organisers are worried that the points scored by these students could impact the overall results of their respective districts. According to Muhammed Ashiq N, legal aid defence counsel with the District Legal Service Authority (DLSA), it is the right of participants to have their performances judged and the withholding of their results is unjust. “If a court orders the participation of a student, there is no need for a further order to publish the result,” he said. “DLSA is offering legal support to students in connection with appeals. We have received some complaints and legal proceedings have been initiated in these cases,” he added. Director of Public Instruction (DPI) Jeevan Babu said the decision to withhold the results of those who participated armed with court orders was taken against the backdrop of the recent High Court order. “Though local courts have sanctioned the appeals of some participants, there is no direction on releasing their results. We have to take a final call in this regard by approaching the High Court later,” he said. The delay in declaration of results may be crucial, affecting even the overall positions, if the participants approach higher courts and receive a verdict in their favour. Normally, the points scored by students who participated with court orders should be included in the overall points of their respective districts. But, organisers would be approaching the court only after the overall championship is declared. In addition, organisers have no clarity on the reimbursement of appeal fees without declaring the results. Jeevan Babu added that all these issues were addressed in the High Court order. points chart Kozhikode 869 Kannur 863 Palakkad 854 Thrissur 849 Malappuram 818 Ernakulam 815 Kollam 789 T’Puram 766 Alappuzha 756 Kasaragod 752 Kottayam 751 Wayanad 696 P’Thitta 672 Idukki 630