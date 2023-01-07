Sharon murder case: Greeshma attempted to kill him at least five times earlier

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Greeshma, the key accused in the Sharon Raj murder case, had attempted to kill him at least five times earlier, reveals the chargesheet by the investigation team.

Sharon Raj was allegedly killed by Greeshma using a drink mixed with pesticides.

According to the charge sheet, Greeshma executed the murder after almost ten months of planning with the aid of information collated from Google. The police team led by crime branch DySP AJ Johnson is expected to submit the chargesheet before the Neyyattinkara Judicial First Class Magistrate next week.

The charge sheet was completed 73 days after the murder. The chargesheet pointed out that Greeshma's mother Sindhu and uncle Nirmalakumaran Nair too played equal roles in the crime.

The chargesheet also mentioned that her earlier statement that she feared as per her horoscope her husband would die once she got married, was a lie.

She had attempted to kill Sharon at least five times before she finally succeeded. She tried to kill him twice by initiating a juice challenge, after mixing 50 Dolo tablets in bottled mango juice.

As per the chargesheet, Greeshma started planning to murder Sharon as he did not backtrack from the relationship, even after her marriage was fixed. The first attempt was made in the washroom of the CSI College at Neyyoor by giving him juice mixed with 50 Dolo tablets. But the attempt went in vain after he spit it out due to its bitter taste. She made a similar attempt a few days later near Kuzhithurai Bridge. This too failed because Sharon did not drink it either.

It was then she decided to mix pesticide in a concoction that he drank, leading to his death, the charge sheet said. Digital evidence, including chats, deleted photos, and audio messages shared between Sharon and Gresshma over the past two years, were also retrieved by the police.

The murder of 23-year-old Sharon Raj by 22-year-old Greeshma came as a shock to many. Greeshma wanted Sharon out of her life and to marry a soldier. Sharon was called to her house in Ramavarmanchira near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border last October 14 and given the poisoned concoction. The youngster died 11 days later due to multiple organ failure at the Medical College hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. With the Parassala police initially clueless about the murder, the crime branch took over the case and finally cracked it.

