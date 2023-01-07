Home States Kerala

Sticking to time schedule, 61st Arts fest shows how it is done

Even those taking part in multiple events were getting enough breaks after each event due to the timely management of events, he added.

Published: 07th January 2023 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th January 2023 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

A scene from the drama competition in HS category held at the kalolsavam venue in Kozhikode | E Gokul

By Pooja Nair
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Participants taking power naps on audience chairs, dreary-eyed dancers getting their make-up done and venues buzzing with competition events even at 3 am, these were the normal scenes at kalolsavams of old. At the ongoing 61st edition, however, late-evening visitors have had to return home disappointed with events at all the 24 venues winding up before 8 pm -- thanks to the efforts of the organising committee.

“From the committee’s first meeting, members were very particular about finishing the events on time, as students being asked to wait for hours and sometimes late into the night was deemed unfair,” said Education Minister V Sivankutty. The programme committee was tasked with preparing an action plan for the timely conduct  of events. On top of that, the decline in the number of appeals has also helped, he said.
“On Thursday, as all the events were expected to be over by 7 pm, we decided to prolong the competitions a little longer, as thousands of people were still flowing into the main venue to watch the performances.

Despite this, we were able to wind up the events at the venue by 8 pm,” a programme committee member said. This helps participants get adequate rest time. Even those taking part in multiple events were getting enough breaks after each event due to the timely management of events, he added.

Minister for Tourism and PWD P A Mohamed Riyas, who is also the chairman of the 61st edition, said, “The beauty of this year’s event was definitely the timely conduct of events. Except for one or two events, all others were finished as per the schedule finalised by the committee. The timely intervention of the High Court has helped reduce the number of appeals.” The government will revise the Kalolsavam manual to make furure editions more productive and efficient, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
kalolsavam
India Matters
Shankar Mishra being taken away by the police from the DCP office at IGI Airport. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Police arrests man who 'urinated' on Air India co-passenger from Bengaluru
Varun Gandhi (Photo| Sunish P Surendran/ EPS)
No patient benefitted from health ministry scheme to treat rare disease: Varun Gandhi to Mandaviya
Image used for representational purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Rajasthan cold wave: Minimum temperature recorded below freezing point at 0.6* Celsius
Representational image of Air India. (File photo | PTI)
Air India CEO apologises for 'urinating' incidence; crew, pilot de-rostered, reviews alcohol policy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp