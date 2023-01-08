Home States Kerala

BJP ministers to coordinate preparations in six key Lok Sabha seats in Kerala

The decision to depute a senior minister like S Jaishankar points to the importance the party is giving to Thiruvananthapuram.

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: With 17 months to go for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP national leadership has shifted to mission mode in Kerala. While the decision is to provide equal status to all 20 Lok Sabha constituencies and strengthen the party at the grassroots level, the party has deputed three ministers to coordinate the efforts in six key constituencies, where the party hopes to spring a surprise. The ministers will spend four days in one of these constituencies every month, meeting party workers and prominent persons and spreading the word about the development mantra of Modi government.

As per the decision, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is the minister in charge of Thiruvananthapuram. Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje will be in charge of Attingal and Pathanamthitta, while Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba will be in charge of Mavelikkara, Thrissur and Palakkad. The decision to depute a senior minister like S Jaishankar points to the importance the party is giving to Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, BJP Kerala Prabhari Prakash Javadekar is on a mission of meeting the party workers in each constituency and hearing their grievances. The plan is to instill confidence among the workers. The party will appoint constituency in-charge for all the 20 Lok Sabha constituencies, who will coordinate the preparations and rejuvenate the party at the booth level.

On Saturday, Prakash Javadekar brushed aside rumours regarding leadership change in Kerala and declared in unequivocal terms that K Surendran will continue as the state president of the party.

“People who are afraid of the BJP are spreading rumours that there is factionalism in the BJP and we are going to replace the president and office-bearers. As the Prabhari of the party in Kerala I tell you officially that Surendran will continue as the state president. He is a fighter and will lead the party. In fact we are planning to expand the team. There will be more office-bearers at the state, district, mandalam and booth level. There will not be any reshuffle in the party,” he said while interacting with party workers in Alappuzha.

Javadekar has interacted with party workers in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts during the past two days. On Sunday, he will interact with leaders in Idukki district. He will meet party workers in Ernakulam district on January 9 and 10. The meeting in Chalakudy constituency is scheduled on January 11. On January 12 he will meet leaders in Kozhikode and return to Delhi the next day.

