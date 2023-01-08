Home States Kerala

Efforts on to get Kalolsavam listed in Guinness: V Sivankutty

The memories that I associate with Kozhikode are very sweet.

Published: 08th January 2023

V Sivankutty, Mohamed Riyas, Ahamed Devarkovil, Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip, and others, receive the golden trophy of the State School Kalolsavam in Kozhikode on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Education Minister V Sivankutty has said that the next state school arts festival will be presented before the authorities of the Guinness World Records to officially get the label of the world’s largest fest. “As announced earlier, Facilities will be made to prepare both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food for the Kalolsavam from next year,” he said. “There was a considerable reduction in the number of appeals, and the points raised by the High Court are very crucial. Hence the government will make all necessary decisions to bring a massive change in the Kalolsavam manual and changes in the criteria for appeals will be given more importance,” he added.

The minister said that the government is thinking of follow-up actions to promote the talents after the arts festival. He said that the venue of the next arts festival will be announced later.

Singer K S Chitra, and Opposition leader V D Satheesan, the chief guests for the event, recalled their Kalolsavam experiences back in their school days.

“I have participated in the State School Kalolsavam that took place in Kozhikode. The memories that I associate with Kozhikode are very sweet. The love for any kind of art form among the people of Kozhikode is beyond words and the large number of audience present for the event attests to it,” Chitra said.

Giving a word of advice to the students, Chitra said, “No matter whether you win or lose, the capacity to handle the result is important, and keep upholding your talent forever,” she added.

The souvenir of the fest was released by Minister Antony Raju by handing it over to Mayor Beena Philip. Works Minister P A Mohamad Riyas, Elamaram Kareem, MP, Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, Forest Minister A K Saseendran, M K Raghavan, MP, principal secretary APM Mohammed Hanish, higher appeal committee member and actor Dr Vinduja Menon, and General Education Director Jeevan Babu were present.

