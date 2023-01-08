Home States Kerala

Food poisoning: Three hospitalised, health dept issues closure notice to Nedumkandam restaurant

Despite Bipin taking medical assistance, his fever didn’t subside.

Published: 08th January 2023

Food Poisoning

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: In yet another incident of food poisoning, three members of a family fell ill after consuming food from a restaurant in Nedumkandam in Idukki following which the food safety department issued a closure notice on Saturday.  

The issue was reported at ‘Camel Resto’, functioning in Kizhakkekavala in Nedumkandam. Based on the complaint filed by Nedumkandam native Bipin P Mathew, food safety officials inspected the restaurant and found that it was functioning in unhygienic conditions.

The incident happened on January 1 afternoon when Bipin placed an order for home delivery of shawarma. The food was consumed by his mother Lisy and 7-year-old son Mathew Bipin. However by night, they started experiencing symptoms of food poisoning, including vomiting and diarrhoea.  

Despite Bipin taking medical assistance, his fever didn’t subside. Meanwhile the health condition of his mother and son also turned serious. Following this, the trio sought medical assistance from a private hospital here. Bipin submitted a complaint against the restaurant to the health department after the doctors informed him that he was suffering from food poisoning.

40 PEOPLE FALL ILL AFTER HAVING  BIRIYANI AT MARRIAGE FEAST
Kannur: A total of 40 people who attended a feast in connection with a marriage function at Kuruva in Kannur, reportedly suffered health issues after having biryani. Out of the 400 people who attended the feast, 40 suffered vomiting and diarrhoea. However, nobody is having serious health issues, said DMO Dr K Narayana Naik. The feast was held on January 3. Health officials collected food samples from the house where the feast was organised.

