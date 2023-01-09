Age no bar: Elderly woman in Kerala hauls husband to court over differences

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Domestic disputes are the police’s bread and butter, with the tiff between spouses probably taking the cake. But, even officers of Aluva police station were in for a surprise when an elderly couple approached them with mutual complaints.

The quarrel centres around their elder son, who had allegedly sought some money from his father. While the mother, 60, backed the demand, her partner, 71, categorically refused to part with any money. She also alleged that he was not providing money for her cancer treatment.

Despite several mediation attempts, the wife wanted her husband put behind bars. In view of her adamance, Saidu of Aluva approached the court for anticipatory bail to avoid arrest. The Sessions Court, here, on January 4 granted bail considering his age and also the possibility of a reconciliation between the couple.

As per the case details, the issue started when the wife filed a petition before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-1 in Aluva alleging cruelty by her husband and the court passing a protection and restraining order. But the husband countered the allegations, saying that his elder son who was working abroad returned a year back and started quarrelling with him for money. Saidu alleged that the son had assaulted and threatened to finish him off if his demand was not fulfilled. He submitted that his wife’s complaint of domestic violence baseless and made at the instance of their son.

Granting bail to the husband, Judge Honey M Varghese observed, “The entire dispute is based on the matrimonial discord between the complainant and the petitioner. Though the investigation is in the preliminary stage, I hold that considering the nature of allegations, custodial interrogation of the petitioner seems unwarranted. Moreover, if the petitioner is put behind the bars, that may affect the chances of settlement, if any, pending between the parties.”

