Kasaragod native goes the extra mile to keep pace with Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

Published: 09th January 2023 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

T P Sreevalsan when the Bharat Jodo Yatra reached Karnal in Haryana on Saturday

By Cynthia Chandran
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  T P Sreevalsan, Kasaragod Cheemeni native and Congress mandalam secretary, has become the second oldest Bharat padayatri in Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. The 57- year-old had joined Rahul Gandhi’s padayatra from Kanyakumari on September 7. 

After traversing almost the length and breadth of the country, this former bank manager finally got the recognition on Friday from the Congress party as a permanent Bharat padayatri when it reached Panipat in Haryana.

Over the last 112 days of the BJY, Sreevalsan braved harsh weather conditions and became an integral part of it. Vijendra Singh Mahlawat, 58, from Rajasthan is the oldest Bharat Yatri. 

When the 120-odd Bharat padayatris from across the country slept in containers and had camp food, this former manager of Payyannur Town Co-operative Bank had to fend for himself. But that did not bother him as his aim has been to extend solidarity to Rahul Gandhi’s tryst to unite the country against the alleged “divisive politics” of the BJP-led government at the Centre. 

The last time Sreevalsan set foot on a similar padayatra was when Ramesh Chennithala took out Kerala March in 1987 during his tenure as Youth Congress  state president. He says Rahul Gandhi is the only formidable leader in the country who can take on the BJP.

“Over the last few months I have realised that the Congress party is still in the hearts of the people including in the Hindi heartland. If the Congress has distanced itself from the people, it is because of the respective state leadership’s incapability,” Sreevalsan told TNIE.

There have been several unforgettable moments which  Sreevalsan had experienced. Before the BJY reaches Jammu and Kashmir in 24 days time, Sreevalsan is hoping to take a photograph with his leader Rahul Gandhi.

“When the BJY reached Kota in Rajasthan the local public tap was already crowded with the yatris from the state taking turns to take a bath or wash their soiled clothes. Seeing my dilemma, a young boy welcomed me to his home. After washing the clothes, when I was getting ready to take a bath, the boy came with toiletries. I politely declined it as I was already carrying my set. He and his family even allowed me to iron my entire clothing much to my surprise,” added Sreevalsan. 

Initially his family was apprehensive about Sreevalsan taking the arduous and challenging yatra. But eventually, his wife Sarala, an entrepreneur, and children Swagath and Swathi gave in and now they are a contented lot. Youth Congress state secretary G Manjukuttan, one of the permanent Bharat Yatris from Kerala, told TNIE that he was spellbound on seeing Sreevalsan’s resilience. 

“After months of waiting,  Sreevalsan Chettan has been recognised by the BJY team comprising Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh as a permanent yatri. There is much to learn from leaders like him on how to stay grounded without raising any concerns,” said Manjukuttan.

