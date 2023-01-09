Kerala Home Secretary V Venu, family injured in road accident

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Kerala Home Secretary V Venu, his wife, additional chief secretary Sharadha Muraleedharan and five others were injured when their vehicle rammed into a lorry on NH 66 at Kottamkulangara near Kayamkulam in Alappuzha in the wee hours of Monday.

Police said that the incident happened at 1 am. “They were returning to Thiruvananthapuram after visiting the Kochi Muziris Biennale art exhibition," an officer at Kayamkulam police station said.

Their vehicle rammed into a lorry that was coming to Kochi from Thenkasi carrying rice. Venu, Saradha, son Sabari, relatives Pranav and Sourabh, and driver Abhilash suffered injuries. They were admitted to a private hospital near Thiruvalla, the officer said.

Hospital authorities said that they were in the intensive care unit of the hospital and their condition is stable.

ALAPPUZHA: Kerala Home Secretary V Venu, his wife, additional chief secretary Sharadha Muraleedharan and five others were injured when their vehicle rammed into a lorry on NH 66 at Kottamkulangara near Kayamkulam in Alappuzha in the wee hours of Monday. Police said that the incident happened at 1 am. “They were returning to Thiruvananthapuram after visiting the Kochi Muziris Biennale art exhibition," an officer at Kayamkulam police station said. Their vehicle rammed into a lorry that was coming to Kochi from Thenkasi carrying rice. Venu, Saradha, son Sabari, relatives Pranav and Sourabh, and driver Abhilash suffered injuries. They were admitted to a private hospital near Thiruvalla, the officer said. Hospital authorities said that they were in the intensive care unit of the hospital and their condition is stable.