Home States Kerala

Kerala Home Secretary V Venu, family injured in road accident

Hospital authorities said that they were in the intensive care unit of the hospital and their condition is stable.

Published: 09th January 2023 10:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 10:42 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Home Secretary V Venu's vehicle rammed into a lorry. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

Kerala Home Secretary V Venu's vehicle rammed into a lorry. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: Kerala Home Secretary V Venu, his wife, additional chief secretary Sharadha Muraleedharan and five others were injured when their vehicle rammed into a lorry on NH 66 at Kottamkulangara near Kayamkulam in Alappuzha in the wee hours of Monday.

Police said that the incident happened at 1 am. “They were returning to Thiruvananthapuram after visiting the Kochi Muziris Biennale art exhibition," an officer at Kayamkulam police station said.

Their vehicle rammed into a lorry that was coming to Kochi from Thenkasi carrying rice. Venu, Saradha, son Sabari, relatives Pranav and Sourabh, and driver Abhilash suffered injuries. They were admitted to a private hospital near Thiruvalla, the officer said.

Hospital authorities said that they were in the intensive care unit of the hospital and their condition is stable.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala Home Secretary V Venu Biennale
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp