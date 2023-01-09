Kerala student's death not caused by food poisoning, says autopsy

By Express News Service

KASARAGOD: Ruling out food poisoning, the preliminary report of the autopsy of 19-year-old Anjushree Parvathi said cardiac arrest due to infection was the cause of her death.

The Kasaragod native died in a hospital in Mangaluru on Saturday nearly a week after she was admitted with symptoms of food poisoning. The preliminary report said her internal organs were damaged and she contracted jaundice. However, more tests were needed for more clarity, it said.

The report filed by the food safety department had also not mentioned food poisoning as the cause of death. It said around 120 people had bought biriyani from the now-closed hotel the same day, but none reported symptoms of food poisoning. The hotel maintained clean, hygienic premises, it said.

Kasaragod district police chief Vaibhav Saxena said the police had some clues about the woman’s death, but will await the result of the chemical test before reaching a conclusion.

Food Safety Commissioner Y J Subimol said they too have to wait for the results. “We have prepared our report based on statements of the surgeon who conducted the autopsy, the hotel owner, the online agency from which Anjushree ordered food and doctors who treated her,” she said.

Samples from internal organs to be sent to forensic labs

Samples taken from Anjushree’s internal organs will be sent to forensic laboratories in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Though getting the result normally takes days, police have taken steps to expedite the process considering the importance of the case, Saxena said.

Anjushree’s mobile phone was taken into custody on Saturday night. Anjushree had eaten kuzhimanthi and chicken 65 that she had ordered online from Al-Romansiyah Hotel in Adkathbail near Kasaragod town on December 31. Her mother, sister and two cousins had consumed the same food. Her relatives said Anjushree started vomiting continuously after having food and was rushed to a private hospital.

When her condition worsened, she was admitted to the hospital in Managaluru where she died. After her death, BJP, AIYF and DYFI activists had taken out protest march to the hotel and it was closed later in the day by police and food safety department personnel.

Students fall sick after having food from school

P’thitta: Seventeen people, including 11 students and a teacher, sought treatment for suspected food poisoning in Chandanappally after they ate chicken biriyani during the school’s anniversary function on January 6. They are out of danger.

Crackdown on hotels

Inspected on Sunday: 180

Closed: 12

Shops served notice: 59

Samples collected: 6

