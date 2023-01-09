Home States Kerala

MSME boom: Kerala's ‘Entrepreneurship Year’ initiative wins award from Centre

Kerala industries department’s ‘Entrepreneurship Year’, which saw the establishment of one lakh MSMEs in 2022, has received the Central government’s ‘best practices’ award.

Published: 09th January 2023 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2023 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

MSME

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Kerala industries department’s ‘Entrepreneurship Year’, which saw the establishment of one lakh MSMEs in 2022, has received the Central government’s ‘best practices’ award.

At a national conference of state chief secretaries chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, the Centre lauded Kerala’s initiative to promote entrepreneurship and selected the state’s ‘Entrepreneurship Year’ programme, a release said here.

The initiative by the Department of Industries & Commerce, which saw one lakh new MSMEs in the state in 2022 won the ‘best practices award’ under the central government’s ‘Thrust on MSME’ topic. “The Kerala government’s initiative was presented by the Central government itself,” said the release.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s ‘One District One’ project was also mentioned at the three-day conference. Chief secretary V P Joy, additional chief secretary K R Jyothilal, industries secretary Suman Billa and health and family welfare department secretary Tinku Biswal attended the conference.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who launched the ‘Entrepreneurship Year’ programme on March 30, aiming to create one lakh MSMEs in the 2022-23 financial year, achieved the target in November itself. “We could create one lakh MSMEs in eight months. This is a big milestone in the country itself.

Further, the initiative also set new records—the lowest number of days to establish an MSME, the basic infrastructure created, the number of women who came forward to establish the MSME,” said Industries Minister P Rajeeve, adding that the initiative saw a total of two lakh employment opportunities created. “The achievement is unparalleled in Kerala economic history,” said Rajeeve, who was the brainchild behind the programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Entrepreneurship Year MSME
India Matters
Vehicles ply on a road amid low visibility due to a thick layer of fog on a cold winter morning, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Very dense fog hits Delhi's rail, air traffic; cold wave continues
Birds including hens, ducks, quails and ornamental birds will be culled. (Photo | BP Deepu Express)
Kerala bird flu: Massive bird culling operation in Thiruvananthapuram suburbs; advisory issued
TN Governor RN Ravi. (File photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
'Tamil Nadu Engal Nadu': DMK alliance parties walk-out as TN Governor addresses Assembly
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Loan fraud case: ICICI Bank ex-CEO Chanda Kochhar, husband Deepak's arrest illegal, says Bombay HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp