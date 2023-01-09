Ola e-scooter scam rides into Ernakulam; 2 cases registered

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After several cases were reported in north India, two persons in Ernakulam district were swindled by cyber fraudsters linked to the Ola electric scooter scam. The deception first came to light in New Delhi when the city’s cyber crime police arrested more than 20 people who were cheating people countrywide by offering Ola e-scooters via bogus websites.

Ola, one of the largest mobility platforms in the country, last year brought out its electric scooter, which is sold exclusively online. The scooter was an instant hit. It has also turned out to be a golden opportunity for fraudsters. “The scammers target people who search for Ola scooters online and evince interest in purchasing one. They create fake websites to retail the vehicles. When interested customers enter their details on the website, the information is passed on to others in the gang,” a police officer said.

After receiving information on potential customers, the scammers contact them posing as representatives of Ola. Initially, they seek a payment of Rs 499 for booking the scooter. Later, a sum of Rs 40,000 to Rs 1 lakh is asked for insurance, transportation, registration and road tax procedures. Days after the amount is paid, a customer is told that delivery of their vehicle will be delayed due to technical issues.

In Ernakulam, a 45-year-old Kadungaloor resident lost Rs 41,149 after a person claiming to be from Ola contacted her on December 31. As directed, the victim transferred money to the account of the accused through bank transactions and UPI. Another victim is a 58-year-old native of Kuttilakara, Kalady. “He made some enquiries online and visited several websites.

On December 28, he received a call from a person claiming to be an Ola representative. Promising to provide the scooter, the accused convinced the victim transfer Rs 1.4 lakh via bank and UPI transactions. However, after the payment was made, the accused went incommunicado,” a police officer said.

Ernakulam rural cyber police have registered two cases in this regard and launched a probe. “It is an organised gang operating from multiple states that is behind the scam. They get details of the victims through fake websites. We suspect that more persons from Kerala have been targeted by the group,” an officer said.

It was in November last year that Delhi police arrested over 20 persons from various parts of the country who cheated over 1,000 people out of crores of rupees.

Cautionary note

Ola Electric Technologies Pvt Ltd has issued a warning against the fraud on www.olaelectric.com, its official website, under the title ‘Beware of fake revolutionaries!’ The warning reads: “We do not have any dealerships. If you are approached by any person or organisation(s) claiming to sell our revolutionary Ola Scooter through any website / phone call / poster / social media post / WhatsApp forward, we urge you to inform the local police and / or report it to legal@olaelectric.com.”

