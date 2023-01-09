Home States Kerala

Preparations completed for Makaravilakku fest in Sabarimala

The TDB president said elaborate arrangements are made for the convenience of the large number of devotees who gather at the hill shrine for the Makaravilakku.

Sabarimala

Representational Image.

By Express News Service

SABARIMALA:  Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president K Ananthagopan on Sunday said preparations have been completed for the Makaravilakku festival to be held on January 14. 
“Measures have been taken to ensure a hassle-free darshan for devotees during the peak days of the festival,” he said.

“Adequate arrangements are made for the annual ‘pettathullal’ ritual by Ambalapuzha and Alangad teams at Erumeli on January 11,” he said. Discussions were held at various levels for the smooth conduct of the ‘pettathullal’.

Elaborate measures were taken at Pandalam the other day for the conduct of the customary Thiruvabharanam procession from Pandalam Valiyakoickal temple to Sabarimala on January 12. Steps will be taken to ensure safety and security during the three-day procession in view of the presence of thousands of devotees on the entire procession route. The TDB president said elaborate arrangements are made for the convenience of the large number of devotees who gather at the hill shrine for the Makaravilakku ceremony and Makarajyothi darshan.

As part of Makarajyothi darshan, measures were taken for clearing the ground at Pandithavalam for about 50,000 devotees, at Saramkuthi and at Hill-Top in Pampa, Ananthagopan said. He said the Idukki district administration will ensure all facilities for a safe Makarajyothi darshan for devotees at Pulmedu. 

The annadanamandapam near Malikappuram temple is fully equipped to provide food to devotees round-the-clock, he said. Adequate quantity of aravana and appam prasadam has been stocked for distribution to devotees without any ceiling on the quantity during the peak festival days, he said. At the Nilakkal pilgrim base camp, additional parking area for 1,500 vehicles has been prepared. 

